‘She died for Russia’ – Darya Dugina’s father at farewell ceremony

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RT
August 23, 2022
'She died for the people, she died for Russia' - Alexander Dugin gives a speech in honor of his daughter at a memorial ceremony
Read more: https://on.rt.com/c159
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