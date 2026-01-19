BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
CANDACE OWENS VINDICATED OVER FT HUACHUCA WITH NEW EVIDENCE 🎙 JIMMY DORE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
145 views • 1 day ago

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss claims circulating online confirming that Erica Kirk is connected to Arizona’s Fort Huachuca and was seen there with people tied to a now-unmade film project linked to defense and technology themes. Candace Owens and her source, Mitch Snow, provided the basis for this claim, and pushback from others was focused on attacking the informant’s character rather than addressing the substance of the assertion, Jimmy says.


The discussion also dives into speculation about broader connections between pundits, intelligence bases, Hollywood projects, and military contractors, mixing personal history with suspicion about influence and “handlers.”


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6h20TUJ1BAw

candace owensjimmy dorekurt metzgererika kirkft huachuca
Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Trump's $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on "non-nude sexualized" AI content

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

