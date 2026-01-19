CANDACE OWENS VINDICATED OVER FT HUACHUCA WITH NEW EVIDENCE 🎙 JIMMY DORE

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss claims circulating online confirming that Erica Kirk is connected to Arizona’s Fort Huachuca and was seen there with people tied to a now-unmade film project linked to defense and technology themes. Candace Owens and her source, Mitch Snow, provided the basis for this claim, and pushback from others was focused on attacking the informant’s character rather than addressing the substance of the assertion, Jimmy says.





The discussion also dives into speculation about broader connections between pundits, intelligence bases, Hollywood projects, and military contractors, mixing personal history with suspicion about influence and “handlers.”





