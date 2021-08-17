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Exclusive Interview with Mike Lindell on his Cyber Symposium and Exposing Election Fraud
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210 views • August 17, 2021
William F. Jasper, Senior Editor of The New American magazine interviews MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at the close of the Cyber Symposium on the 2020 election fraud, on August 12, 2021 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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