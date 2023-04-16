Author & Investigative Journalist Dr. Thomas Horn Explains What The CERN Collider's True Purpose Is

Why does CERN have a statue of Shiva? The Shiva statue was a gift from India to celebrate its association with CERN, which started in the 1960's and remains strong today. In the Hindu religion, Lord Shiva practiced Nataraj dance which symbolizes Shakti, or life force. Shiva's role is to destroy the universe in order to re-create it. Hindus believe his powers of destruction and recreation are used even now to destroy the illusions and imperfections of this world.
