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Why Does the D.C. White House Go 'Dark' Every Night @11pm - While the Castle Rock 'Deep Fake' Stays Lit Up?
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492 views • February 17, 2021
YouTuber 'Walk, Ride, Fly' made an astonishing catch on February 6th. He is a Washington videographer who films around the city and his subs sent him out to see if the rumor was true. (The rumor was that the lights of the White House are on a timer and they are st to go off at 11pm every night. While he was investigating that question another YouTuber 'ChicGreekGeek' was filming the lights being kept on at the other (studio) White House in Culver, CA and what she caught on camera was interesting as well. I also show you the possibility that the Culver City White House studio is being used for real time Joe Biden 'photo-ops'. Is Joe Biden really banned from using the White House and why is the new owner of the Culver City White House spending thousands, if not millions of dollars in renovations and landscaping? Is this Joe, Jill and the dogs new home for the next four years? You tell me...
Related videos(s):
Live - Walking Around the White House at Night (February 6, 2021)
YouTube Walk Ride Fly
https://youtu.be/L0
LIVE at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE Lights On in Culver Studios (PART 1 ) January 28, 2021
ChicGreekGeek
https://youtu.be/Jc7RDvV3zqg
LIVE Part 2 at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE Lights Off in Culver Studios January 29, 2021
ChicGreekGeek
https://youtu.be/e15RxOP31vk
LIVE Part 3 at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE February 1, 2021
ChicGreekGeek
https://youtu.be/Xj0hsylQxZI
Can you still see the White House hearts set out by the First Lady the other day?
penguinsix
https://youtu.be/09Joky_uVxI
Biden's Oval Office
https://rumble.com/embed/vaylvr/?pub=et9v9
Biden Inauguration Fakes
https://rumble.com/vdf5jv-biden-fake-jan-20th-filmed-at-castlerock-studio-in-california.html
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https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
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https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
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Related videos(s):
Live - Walking Around the White House at Night (February 6, 2021)
YouTube Walk Ride Fly
https://youtu.be/L0
LIVE at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE Lights On in Culver Studios (PART 1 ) January 28, 2021
ChicGreekGeek
https://youtu.be/Jc7RDvV3zqg
LIVE Part 2 at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE Lights Off in Culver Studios January 29, 2021
ChicGreekGeek
https://youtu.be/e15RxOP31vk
LIVE Part 3 at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE February 1, 2021
ChicGreekGeek
https://youtu.be/Xj0hsylQxZI
Can you still see the White House hearts set out by the First Lady the other day?
penguinsix
https://youtu.be/09Joky_uVxI
Biden's Oval Office
https://rumble.com/embed/vaylvr/?pub=et9v9
Biden Inauguration Fakes
https://rumble.com/vdf5jv-biden-fake-jan-20th-filmed-at-castlerock-studio-in-california.html
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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