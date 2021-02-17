BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Does the D.C. White House Go 'Dark' Every Night @11pm - While the Castle Rock 'Deep Fake' Stays Lit Up?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
492 views • February 17, 2021
YouTuber 'Walk, Ride, Fly' made an astonishing catch on February 6th. He is a Washington videographer who films around the city and his subs sent him out to see if the rumor was true. (The rumor was that the lights of the White House are on a timer and they are st to go off at 11pm every night. While he was investigating that question another YouTuber 'ChicGreekGeek' was filming the lights being kept on at the other (studio) White House in Culver, CA and what she caught on camera was interesting as well. I also show you the possibility that the Culver City White House studio is being used for real time Joe Biden 'photo-ops'. Is Joe Biden really banned from using the White House and why is the new owner of the Culver City White House spending thousands, if not millions of dollars in renovations and landscaping? Is this Joe, Jill and the dogs new home for the next four years? You tell me...

Related videos(s):

Live - Walking Around the White House at Night (February 6, 2021)
YouTube Walk Ride Fly
https://youtu.be/L0

LIVE at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE Lights On in Culver Studios (PART 1 ) January 28, 2021
ChicGreekGeek
https://youtu.be/Jc7RDvV3zqg

LIVE Part 2 at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE Lights Off in Culver Studios January 29, 2021
ChicGreekGeek
https://youtu.be/e15RxOP31vk

LIVE Part 3 at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE February 1, 2021
ChicGreekGeek
https://youtu.be/Xj0hsylQxZI

Can you still see the White House hearts set out by the First Lady the other day?
penguinsix
https://youtu.be/09Joky_uVxI

Biden's Oval Office
https://rumble.com/embed/vaylvr/?pub=et9v9

Biden Inauguration Fakes
https://rumble.com/vdf5jv-biden-fake-jan-20th-filmed-at-castlerock-studio-in-california.html


Global Agenda on Social Media

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
deepfakewarroompandemiccastlerocktwowhitehouses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 &#8220;Likely Noncitizens&#8221;

DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 “Likely Noncitizens”

Douglas Harrington
Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Suspicious powder packages target lawmakers across party lines ahead of elections

Belle Carter
Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Mike Adams
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy