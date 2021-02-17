Why Does the D.C. White House Go 'Dark' Every Night @11pm - While the Castle Rock 'Deep Fake' Stays Lit Up?

YouTuber 'Walk, Ride, Fly' made an astonishing catch on February 6th. He is a Washington videographer who films around the city and his subs sent him out to see if the rumor was true. (The rumor was that the lights of the White House are on a timer and they are st to go off at 11pm every night. While he was investigating that question another YouTuber 'ChicGreekGeek' was filming the lights being kept on at the other (studio) White House in Culver, CA and what she caught on camera was interesting as well. I also show you the possibility that the Culver City White House studio is being used for real time Joe Biden 'photo-ops'. Is Joe Biden really banned from using the White House and why is the new owner of the Culver City White House spending thousands, if not millions of dollars in renovations and landscaping? Is this Joe, Jill and the dogs new home for the next four years? You tell me...Related videos(s):Live - Walking Around the White House at Night (February 6, 2021)YouTube Walk Ride FlyLIVE at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE Lights On in Culver Studios (PART 1 ) January 28, 2021ChicGreekGeekLIVE Part 2 at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE Lights Off in Culver Studios January 29, 2021ChicGreekGeekLIVE Part 3 at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE February 1, 2021ChicGreekGeekCan you still see the White House hearts set out by the First Lady the other day?penguinsixBiden's Oval OfficeBiden Inauguration FakesGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app