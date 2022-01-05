Why Conservatives Are Sane and liberals are not

The struggle between the political left and right is never ending because it has been largely a civil war without a battle front or a clear line between those combatants. It is easy to infiltrate and mislead the forces on the other side, where no one wears a uniform and insignia are sold on the open market. This discussion provides a clear line of demarcation between left and right. More importantly the author explains why conservatives are on the winning side. There is an objective and measurable distinction between the two camps. There is clear and visible way to know one from the other. Those on the right can explain to those on the left, why their side is irrational and separated from reality.