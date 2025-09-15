InfoWars -Jon Bowne Report - Restore Smith-Mundt! - 9-14-2025.

The The U.S. Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948, better known as the Smith-Mundt Act, was twisted 13 years ago by Manchurian candidate Barack Obama into a tool to foment a colour revolution in the United States. Back in 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Smith-Mundt Act into law, a Cold War era move to counter Soviet propaganda with a global charm offensive. The mission had been simple, spread the gospel of American values abroad through radio broadcasts like Voice of America, glossy publications, films, and cultural exchange programs. The State Department was tasked with painting a picture of the U.S. as the land of the free, sending students, scholars, and professionals overseas to build bridges and showcase our way of life. But here’s the caveat that continues to fly under the radar. The Act explicitly banned government produced materials from being distributed domestically. Why? To protect the American people from being fed state propaganda and to keep the domestic media industry from getting steamrolled by taxpayer funded competition. And more importantly, but apparently not a concern at the time, to protect the 1st Amendment rights and organic consensus from an intelligence department swaying Americans toward total mind control and rapid decline. Truman had signed the National Security Act of 1947 into law which created the CIA. Truman had created a monster, but the Smith-Mundt was a leash.

