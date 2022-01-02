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Keep your kids at home!
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231 views • January 02, 2022
Terrifying threat against principal of a religious school (Hebrew)
An audio testimony in Hebrew of how a man was in the room when the principal of a religious school got a phone call from the Ministry of Health saying that next week they would be visited by agents who would persuade the kids to take the shot. Once the child agrees, he can be given the shot on the spot. "But don't you need parental consent?" he asked. "No, we just need the child to consent." When the principal said he is not okay with that, the man said "listen well, this conversation is between me and you. If you oppose this, you are an antivaxer. If you publicize it (i.e., warn the parents), we will kill you (words to that effect).
An audio testimony in Hebrew of how a man was in the room when the principal of a religious school got a phone call from the Ministry of Health saying that next week they would be visited by agents who would persuade the kids to take the shot. Once the child agrees, he can be given the shot on the spot. "But don't you need parental consent?" he asked. "No, we just need the child to consent." When the principal said he is not okay with that, the man said "listen well, this conversation is between me and you. If you oppose this, you are an antivaxer. If you publicize it (i.e., warn the parents), we will kill you (words to that effect).
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