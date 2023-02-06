Revelation | Pt. 2 - I Fell Like Dead

Revelation 1:1

Revelation = Apokalupsis (apocalypse)

KALUPSIS - to cover, curtain, veil

APO - away, off

APOKALUPSIS - take away the cover, curtain or veil

Revelation is to see something NEW that has always been there

John will see Jesus as he has never seen Him before

Primary relation of the Book of Revelation = Jesus

Revelation 1:1-8

The peoples of the earth will mourn; it's the Great & Terrible Day of the Lord

Daniel 7:13

Cloud? = Great Cloud of Witnesses

Revelation 1:9-10

Lord's Day = Sunday?

KURIAKOS - Imperial Day to worship the Emperor

Once a month everyone was required to worship the Emperor and confess that Caesar is Lord

Was = Ginomai

GINOMAI - taken by surprise

This surprised John; he was not looking for this

Trumpet in the Bible = Declaration

Revelation 1:11

Why these 7 churches?

Ephesus = largest church in the ancient world

Planted by Paul in 52 ad

Paul stayed there for 2 years

Ephesus was important because it was a port city and the gateway to Asia

These 7 churches are chosen because they probably represent the struggles that all churches face from time to time

Christ says to all 7 churches in chapter 2-3 = "I know your works"

Know = Oida

OIDA - to see; personal observation

works = erga

ERGA - all activities

Christ observes all activities in His church

Revelation 1:12-13

What are the 7 golden lampstands?

7 Lampstands = 7 churches

LUCHNIA - oil burning lamp

Each lamp was handmade; no two the same (no two churches are the same)

Lamp was full of oil that kept the light going

We as a church are to full of the oil of the HS so our light continues to shine in darkness

Lamps of that day were made of clay

These lamps that represent the church are gold

Gold = most valuable item in the Roman world

The Church is beyond valuable to Christ

Among the lamps was someone like the son of man

Among = Mesos

MESOS - in the very center

Christ is at the center of His church

Revelation 1:13-16

