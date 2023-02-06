Revelation | Pt. 2 - I Fell Like Dead

Revelation 1:1
Revelation = Apokalupsis (apocalypse)
KALUPSIS - to cover, curtain, veil
APO - away, off
APOKALUPSIS - take away the cover, curtain or veil
Revelation is to see something NEW that has always been there
John will see Jesus as he has never seen Him before
Primary relation of the Book of Revelation = Jesus
Revelation 1:1-8
The peoples of the earth will mourn; it's the Great & Terrible Day of the Lord
Daniel 7:13
Cloud? = Great Cloud of Witnesses
Revelation 1:9-10
Lord's Day = Sunday?
KURIAKOS - Imperial Day to worship the Emperor
Once a month everyone was required to worship the Emperor and confess that Caesar is Lord
Was = Ginomai
GINOMAI - taken by surprise
This surprised John; he was not looking for this
Trumpet in the Bible = Declaration
Revelation 1:11
Why these 7 churches?
Ephesus = largest church in the ancient world
Planted by Paul in 52 ad
Paul stayed there for 2 years
Ephesus was important because it was a port city and the gateway to Asia
These 7 churches are chosen because they probably represent the struggles that all churches face from time to time
Christ says to all 7 churches in chapter 2-3 = "I know your works"
Know = Oida
OIDA - to see; personal observation
works = erga
ERGA - all activities
Christ observes all activities in His church
Revelation 1:12-13
What are the 7 golden lampstands?
7 Lampstands = 7 churches
LUCHNIA - oil burning lamp
Each lamp was handmade; no two the same (no two churches are the same)
Lamp was full of oil that kept the light going
We as a church are to full of the oil of the HS so our light continues to shine in darkness
Lamps of that day were made of clay
These lamps that represent the church are gold
Gold = most valuable item in the Roman world
The Church is beyond valuable to Christ
Among the lamps was someone like the son of man
Among = Mesos
MESOS - in the very center
Christ is at the center of His church
Revelation 1:13-16
