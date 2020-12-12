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WTF? SCOTUS Refuses To Take On The Massive Texas Case
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69 views • December 12, 2020
Dec 11, 2020
2020 Election Countdown Take Back America
DeAnna reacts to the breaking news that the Supreme Court has rejected the lawsuit from Texas.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd44d95163f457aa7baddf3
https://banned.video/
2020 Election Countdown Take Back America
DeAnna reacts to the breaking news that the Supreme Court has rejected the lawsuit from Texas.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd44d95163f457aa7baddf3
https://banned.video/
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