Government "Education" Cannot be Fixed: Former AZ Superintendent

The government school system cannot be reformed because it is based on faulty premises, and as such, it is time for families to find other options, explains former Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Douglas, who has held virtually every leadership position within the public education system including Arizona's top post, said that God used her time at the helm of the system to show her that it is simply irredeemable. After criticizing various elements of the system including teacher training and the godless nature of the schools, Douglas urged families to do whatever is needed to ensure their children get a good education outside of the system.





