Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Researchers Changing Plants Into BioRobots
channel image
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
374 Subscribers
146 views
Published Yesterday

Bioluminescent image of seedlings expressing circadian clock reporter genes in response to water stress.


Researchers have uncovered new insights into how plants regulate their responses to stress. They will be changing the FUNCTION of ORIGINAL DESIGN PLANTS that are facing such as drought extinction due to weaponized weather such as drought and high salinity.


Chemical Free Body

Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-made chemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!


https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste

Use Code: celeste


Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news

Keywords
plantsbioengineeringhomeostasisceleste solumsynthetic biologysynbiomolecular engineeringcircadian clocksenhancing plantsplant stress

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket