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Up To 1 Million Reserves Called Up*Command & Control To Bunkers*Chinese Riots
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118 views • March 28, 2020
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April 4/5 Meditation For Ending coronavirus
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https://southfront.org/western-media-talks-up-big-pharmas-search-for-coronavirus-vaccine-while-ignoring-use-of-high-does-vitamin-c-to-save-lives-in-china/
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https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1243660861186748421
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/03/27/trump-recalls-ready-reserve-to-battle-coronavirus/
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https://www.rt.com/op-ed/484183-italy-coronavirus-russia-putin/
https://twitter.com/olliecarroll/status/1243494084121104385
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2125116/general-officer-assignments/
https://southfront.org/u-s-eucom-covid-19-update-page-mysteriously-vanished-from-website/
https://southfront.org/northeast-syria-locals-intercepted-another-u-s-convoy-video-photos/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-administration-to-issue-guidelines-for-classifying-areas-by-coronavirus-risk-11585248715
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https://nypost.com/2020/03/27/coronavirus-in-ny-video-shows-disturbing-crowded-hospital-er/
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https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/03/27/amid-a-global-pandemic-the-space-force-is-still-working-to-get-off-the-ground/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/four-dead-138-sick-on-holland-americas-ms-zaandam-cruise-in-limbo-amid-coronavirus-crisis/ar-BB11Oc2j?li=BBnb7Kz&OCID=HPDHP
https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/north-carolina-statewide-stay-at-home-coronavirus-order/275-4564041a-431d-4da3-9897-5c73ff279615
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https://twitter.com/news_ntd/status/1243650499355848710
https://twitter.com/tribelaw/status/1243679328170319874
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/teenager-turned-away-urgent-care-211500313.html
https://www.oann.com/doctor-working-with-amazon-tribe-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/
https://whdh.com/coronavirus/mbta-removes-orange-line-train-from-service-after-person-reportedly-licks-it/
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/484313-johnson-covid-britain-panic/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1261326/royal-news-coronavirus-first-royal-dies-princess-maria-teresa-royal-family-covid-19-latest
https://www.rt.com/news/484280-cat-belgium-coronavirus-pet/
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
April 4/5 Meditation For Ending coronavirus
https://www.facebook.com/events/133286354729398/
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://southfront.org/western-media-talks-up-big-pharmas-search-for-coronavirus-vaccine-while-ignoring-use-of-high-does-vitamin-c-to-save-lives-in-china/
https://southfront.org/turkey-proxies-cut-off-water-to-400000-civilians-in-northeast-syria-amid-fear-of-covid-19-widespread/
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/global-pandemic-response-handing-governments-sweeping-powers-they-may-never-relinquish
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hubei-residents-riot-after-quarantine-lifted-police-beaten-their-own-shield-cop-cars
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1243660861186748421
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/03/27/trump-recalls-ready-reserve-to-battle-coronavirus/
https://news.usni.org/2020/03/23/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-march-23-2020#more-74606
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1243672364988141574
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/484202-russian-ships-uk-coronavirus/
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/484183-italy-coronavirus-russia-putin/
https://twitter.com/olliecarroll/status/1243494084121104385
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2125116/general-officer-assignments/
https://southfront.org/u-s-eucom-covid-19-update-page-mysteriously-vanished-from-website/
https://southfront.org/northeast-syria-locals-intercepted-another-u-s-convoy-video-photos/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-administration-to-issue-guidelines-for-classifying-areas-by-coronavirus-risk-11585248715
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1243681269243883522
https://nypost.com/2020/03/27/coronavirus-in-ny-video-shows-disturbing-crowded-hospital-er/
https://www.nyp.org/coronavirus-information/coronavirus-visitor-policy-change
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/03/27/social-distancing-new-study-suggests-two-metres-not-enough/
https://twitter.com/va_shiva/status/1242906482355601413
https://m.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/archives/2020/03/27/video-shows-cell-phones-on-florida-beach-during-spring-break-and-where-theyve-travelled-during-coronavirus-outbreak
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/03/27/amid-a-global-pandemic-the-space-force-is-still-working-to-get-off-the-ground/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/four-dead-138-sick-on-holland-americas-ms-zaandam-cruise-in-limbo-amid-coronavirus-crisis/ar-BB11Oc2j?li=BBnb7Kz&OCID=HPDHP
https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/north-carolina-statewide-stay-at-home-coronavirus-order/275-4564041a-431d-4da3-9897-5c73ff279615
https://twitter.com/NMDOH/status/1243545292194091008
https://twitter.com/news_ntd/status/1243650499355848710
https://twitter.com/tribelaw/status/1243679328170319874
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/teenager-turned-away-urgent-care-211500313.html
https://www.oann.com/doctor-working-with-amazon-tribe-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/
https://whdh.com/coronavirus/mbta-removes-orange-line-train-from-service-after-person-reportedly-licks-it/
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/484313-johnson-covid-britain-panic/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1261326/royal-news-coronavirus-first-royal-dies-princess-maria-teresa-royal-family-covid-19-latest
https://www.rt.com/news/484280-cat-belgium-coronavirus-pet/
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