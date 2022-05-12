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X-Men - The Ravages of Apocalypse (1997, PC)
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37 views • May 12, 2022
Note: I don't know if this is due to Dosbox, but was unable to move after loading a game. Together with the unresponsive controls and jerky framerate, I used cheats to show more then the first three rooms of the game.
X-Men - The Ravages of Apocalypse is a first-person shooter developed by Australian company Zero Gravity Entertainment and published by WizardWorks. It is an unoffical add-on for id Software's Quake. It was also released ofr classic Mac and Amiga.
Apocalypse has created an army of evil X-men clones. You play a cyborg created by Magneto in order to stop Apocalypse and his forces.
X-Men - The Ravages of Apocalypse is a first-person shooter developed by Australian company Zero Gravity Entertainment and published by WizardWorks. It is an unoffical add-on for id Software's Quake. It was also released ofr classic Mac and Amiga.
Apocalypse has created an army of evil X-men clones. You play a cyborg created by Magneto in order to stop Apocalypse and his forces.
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