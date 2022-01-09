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AREA 51 PLAYSTATION GAME FROM 2005 HAS THE ENTIRE COVID PLOT LAID OUT VERBATIM (SEE DESCRIPTION)
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87 views • January 09, 2022
As you watch this you will see all the "coincidences". 3 or 4 OK. How about 30 or 40? The entire plot is there, including chips in a DNA vax launched as a result of the New World Order attempting to get the world population to submit to a global government.
The clips in the video are only part of the story but they lay out the ENTIRE PLOT we are going through now sans mention of Covid. Plus lots more no one knew anything about is there.
It is possible that in the 17 years since this game was released some of the details have changed, however, They always tell us what they are going to do to us as part of "the deal" which, if we accept it, makes us willing accomplices in our own demise and what is in this game in their twisted minds qualifies for that.
This would seem to be the actual plot, because the CDC and WHO are called out specifically as helping the plot, and Sony would have been sued for this if it was not provably true.
Source: CANST
The clips in the video are only part of the story but they lay out the ENTIRE PLOT we are going through now sans mention of Covid. Plus lots more no one knew anything about is there.
It is possible that in the 17 years since this game was released some of the details have changed, however, They always tell us what they are going to do to us as part of "the deal" which, if we accept it, makes us willing accomplices in our own demise and what is in this game in their twisted minds qualifies for that.
This would seem to be the actual plot, because the CDC and WHO are called out specifically as helping the plot, and Sony would have been sued for this if it was not provably true.
Source: CANST
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