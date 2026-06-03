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Trump Orders Netanyahu To Stand Down: Why London Is Panicking
* President Trump rejects the traditional National Security Council process — and permanent intelligence bureaucracy’s control over presidential decision-making
* DJT pulls rank: the presidency comes off the leash
* Bill Pulte, new Acting Director of National Intelligence
* What Pete Hegseth planted in the Pacific
* The confession: “Locke’s world would emerge from Hobbes”
Promethean Updates (3 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7arzqo-trump-orders-netanyahu-to-stand-down-why-london-is-panicking.html