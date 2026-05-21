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☢️ Putin today on Russia's nuclear forces:
"It is important to keep raising the readiness level of our strategic and tactical nuclear forces. At the same time, we do not intend to be drawn into an arms race — our nuclear forces will remain at the level of necessary sufficiency. We are doing everything that was planned decades ago, and thank God, everything is working out for us.":
"It is important to keep raising the readiness level of our strategic and tactical nuclear forces. At the same time, we do not intend to be drawn into an arms race — our nuclear forces will remain at the level of necessary sufficiency. We are doing everything that was planned decades ago, and thank God, everything is working out for us."