☢️ Putin today on Russia's nuclear forces:



"It is important to keep raising the readiness level of our strategic and tactical nuclear forces. At the same time, we do not intend to be drawn into an arms race — our nuclear forces will remain at the level of necessary sufficiency. We are doing everything that was planned decades ago, and thank God, everything is working out for us.":



"It is important to keep raising the readiness level of our strategic and tactical nuclear forces. At the same time, we do not intend to be drawn into an arms race — our nuclear forces will remain at the level of necessary sufficiency. We are doing everything that was planned decades ago, and thank God, everything is working out for us."