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Liberty or Freedom - What's the Difference? Full Show with Dr. Richard Proctor - 7/1/2020 - The Official Hagmann Report
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16 views • July 14, 2020
** The best book on the US Constitution is: "Saving the Constitution"
https://smile.amazon.com/Saving-Constitution-PhD-Richard-Proctor/dp/0578218607
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original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bIvUeGdqF0
https://smile.amazon.com/Saving-Constitution-PhD-Richard-Proctor/dp/0578218607
--------------------
original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bIvUeGdqF0
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