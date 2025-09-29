BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Communist China's Insidious Doctrine of Unrestricted Warfare
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
3
80 views • 1 day ago

In 1999, two Chinese colonels published Unrestricted Warfare, a doctrine revealing the CCP’s plan to weaken America without firing a shot. Their strategy isn’t limited to missiles or armies—it’s an all-out assault on U.S. society, economy, culture, and infrastructure. From intellectual-property theft and cyber intrusions to farmland acquisitions, fentanyl pipelines, and Confucius Institute propaganda, Beijing’s campaign erodes American strength while cloaked as commerce and cultural exchange. Espionage accelerates its military buildup, while Wall Street and academic elites look the other way for profit. Meanwhile, U.S. supply chains, pharmaceuticals, and even agriculture grow dangerously dependent on a hostile regime. The CCP’s goal is domination through deception, coercion, and control. Ignoring this threat risks America’s downfall without a single battlefield clash.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/communist-chinas-insidious-doctrine

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeeconomic sabotageneomarxismunrestricted warfaresouth china sea conflictfentanyl crisisccp threatus national securitychinese influence opsintellectual property theftchinah ybrid warcyber espionage
