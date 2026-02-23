UK INVOLVEMENT? Russia Claims "British Trace" in General Alekseyev Shooting

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has formally accused British intelligence of orchestrating an assassination attempt on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, the first deputy head of the GRU. In a statement released Monday, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov claimed a "clear British trace" was found in the coordination of the February 6 attack, which saw the high-ranking military official shot multiple times inside a Moscow residential building. While Kyiv has officially denied involvement, Russian authorities have detained suspects, including Lubomyr Korba, who was extradited from Dubai. The escalation marks a significant shift in rhetoric, as the Kremlin frames the shooting not as a bilateral incident with Ukraine, but as a direct challenge from Western intelligence services. General Alekseyev, who remains hospitalized, was previously sanctioned by the UK for his alleged role in the 2018 Salisbury Novichok poisonings.

