© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has formally accused British intelligence of orchestrating an assassination attempt on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, the first deputy head of the GRU. In a statement released Monday, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov claimed a "clear British trace" was found in the coordination of the February 6 attack, which saw the high-ranking military official shot multiple times inside a Moscow residential building. While Kyiv has officially denied involvement, Russian authorities have detained suspects, including Lubomyr Korba, who was extradited from Dubai. The escalation marks a significant shift in rhetoric, as the Kremlin frames the shooting not as a bilateral incident with Ukraine, but as a direct challenge from Western intelligence services. General Alekseyev, who remains hospitalized, was previously sanctioned by the UK for his alleged role in the 2018 Salisbury Novichok poisonings.
Mirrored - Times Now World
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!