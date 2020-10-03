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Chris Wallace is the 'mask police' | Marsha Blackburn
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16 views • October 03, 2020
Senator Marsha Blackburn gives an update on her health status amid the reaction to President Trump's COVID news, and reacts to reports that Chris Wallace observed different levels of mask compliance at the first Presidential Debate. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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