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The true history of Republican party colors
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19 views • November 02, 2020
Most Americans accept Republicans as the red party but for most of our history, Republicans have been known as the blue party. One America's Christina Bobb spoke to Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch for more on the party color switch.
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