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Beating Coronavirus needs return to health surveillance, says WHO!!
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55 views • May 09, 2020
Nations must return to testing, tracing and quarantining strategy rather than reopening economies, says WHO official!
If the world is to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, nations must carry out the "basic principles" of public health surveillance, a top World Health Organization expert said on Friday.
The call for a return to greater vigilance comes as more countries turn their efforts towards reopening economies battered by the pandemic.
"We seem ... to be avoiding the uncomfortable reality that we need to get back to public health surveillance," Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO's health emergencies programme, said during a media briefing. "We need to go back to where we should have been months ago - finding cases, tracking cases, testing cases, isolating people who are tested positive, doing quarantine for contacts."
If the world is to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, nations must carry out the "basic principles" of public health surveillance, a top World Health Organization expert said on Friday.
The call for a return to greater vigilance comes as more countries turn their efforts towards reopening economies battered by the pandemic.
"We seem ... to be avoiding the uncomfortable reality that we need to get back to public health surveillance," Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO's health emergencies programme, said during a media briefing. "We need to go back to where we should have been months ago - finding cases, tracking cases, testing cases, isolating people who are tested positive, doing quarantine for contacts."
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