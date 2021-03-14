© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How will God bring together the 144k?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • March 14, 2021
In the book of Revelation we hear about a group of 144,000 who will be part of God's end time church. We are getting closer and closer to the end times and the return of Jesus but we can hardly find one person who will follow the teachings of Jesus. SO where are these 144,000 people and HOW will God bring them together?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.