How science has proven the truth of the Bible.

Science proving the truth of the Holy Bible. 5-10-23





A common belief among scientists is that the big bang occurred approximately 13.8 billion years ago, and the first building blocks of life appeared on earth approximately 4.6 billion years ago. It wasn’t until the fourth day of creation in Genesis chapter 1 verse 14 that God said, “Let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to separate the day from the night; and let them be for signs and for seasons and for days and years.” So, as I read the Holy Bible the first three days of creation could be any length of time. On the third day of creation God said in Genesis chapter 1 verse 11, “Let the earth put forth vegetation.” So, 13.8 billion divided by 3 days equals 4.6 billion, the approximate number of years ago many scientists believe the first signs of life appeared. Have a great day.





Daniel chapter 2, verse 2 "He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings;"

