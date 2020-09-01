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POWERFUL: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Delivers Speech In Berlin- August 29, 2020
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37 views • September 01, 2020
Aug 31, 2020
Most Banned Videos
In a rare appearance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers a powerful speech to a massive crowd in Berlin, Germany, criticizing COVID health policies, the global government system in general, and he rallies liberty loving people in defense of freedom worldwide.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f4d319e838dfb0597dce1bc
Most Banned Videos
In a rare appearance, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers a powerful speech to a massive crowd in Berlin, Germany, criticizing COVID health policies, the global government system in general, and he rallies liberty loving people in defense of freedom worldwide.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f4d319e838dfb0597dce1bc
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