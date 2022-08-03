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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/08/22 Cardiomyopathy And Rheumatoid Arthritis
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28 views • March 09, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/08/22 Cardiomyopathy And Rheumatoid Arthritis
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the various pandemics that have happened in the U.S. over the years. Stating this was made possible because people had stopped using wood to cook and heat with so there were no ashes for the garden. Compromising people's bodies ability to have a strong immune system.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating haskap berries from Japan. Rich in antioxidants the bark for the shrub has been made into a soup as a remedy for headaches, rheumatoid arthritis and stomach pains. The flowers can been crushed and used as an eye remedy. The leaves used to treat wounds an extract can help urine pass more easily and can prevent hair loss.
Callers
Nancy has two questions first her dog has been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. Second she has questions concerning a friend with rheumatoid arthritis.
Robert is waking up with a thick mucus in his mouth.
Jeff has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism.
Bruce's dog has a grapefruit sized mamory tumor.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the various pandemics that have happened in the U.S. over the years. Stating this was made possible because people had stopped using wood to cook and heat with so there were no ashes for the garden. Compromising people's bodies ability to have a strong immune system.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss the health benefits of eating haskap berries from Japan. Rich in antioxidants the bark for the shrub has been made into a soup as a remedy for headaches, rheumatoid arthritis and stomach pains. The flowers can been crushed and used as an eye remedy. The leaves used to treat wounds an extract can help urine pass more easily and can prevent hair loss.
Callers
Nancy has two questions first her dog has been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. Second she has questions concerning a friend with rheumatoid arthritis.
Robert is waking up with a thick mucus in his mouth.
Jeff has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism.
Bruce's dog has a grapefruit sized mamory tumor.
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