Keep on Drugging You

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Song written by Kevin Cronin. Performed by Mr E, an octave lower than Kevin.
Revelation 18:23 and the light of a lamp
will shine in you no more,
and the voice of bridegroom and bride
will be heard in you no more,
for your merchants were the great ones of the earth,
and all nations were deceived by your pharmakeia.
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Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE