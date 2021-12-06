A Foundation for Life with Guest Emily Ponte

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Join Dr. Hotze and special guest, Emily Ponte, as they discuss help for young women with troubled pregnancies.
Emily Ponte is the Executive Director of Foundation for Life, a valuable community resource that promotes and protects life while providing needed resources to expecting mothers in need including counselors, workers, supplies, diagnostics, baby food, etc.
To support the work of Foundation for Life please http://www.foundationforlife.org/ or call 713-682-5433.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com