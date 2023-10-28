Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 28, 2023 - World War IGNITION in Gaza as Biden invokes WAR POWERS

0:00 World War IGNITION





- Massive ground assault has begun in #Gaza

- World War III has been set into motion

- #Yemen strikes #Israel with missile

- #Syria is shelling Israeli targets in Golan Heights

- #Egypt moves air defense systems into Sinai

- Nearly 8,000 Palestinians now confirmed dead as Israel continues ethnic cleansing

- Hundreds of Palestinians BURIED ALIVE in rubble of bombed-out residential buildings

- #Gold spikes to $2000+

- #Ian and #Turkey denounce Israel's war crimes

- Arab world readies forces to attack Israel

- Very doubtful that Israel survives as a nation

- Jewish protesters in #NYC occupy Grand Central Station to call for cease fire

- Use this time to prepare in every way possible for world war and economic collapse





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/