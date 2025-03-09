difference between sunnis in indonesia and elsewhere

there is no such thing as one islam, because islam is divided into countless groups.

and unfortunately many other Muslims also suffer under the hardliners (Salafis, Wahabis).

Yazidis are killed, Kurds are killed, Alevis, Christians, Jews are murdered under hardliners - we have to stop it.

read the comments about fast prayer - they hate them, they hate us, yea its pure hate, call other humans as animals (Bird who picked) and are disrespectful - terrible! >>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnXW3dLpcG8

Anticipating ISIS, the Indonesian Army Strengthens Indonesia's Borders

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNc4bkOV4u8



Caliph without caliphate: ISIS's new leader Haji Abdullah - BBC News Indonesia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTBYMLFwXGc





Peace!



