6/5/2023 【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast】The hosts of Wayne Dupree’s Podcast said that they stand with Mr. Miles Guo and the New Federal State of China, and they sincerely thank Mr. Guo for his contributions. Nicole said that Mr. Guo is also grateful to all the viewers and listeners of the podcast. We, the members of the New Federal State of China, are willing to stand with the American people and help America become great again!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/5/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】韦恩·杜普里秀的主播们表示，他们和郭文贵先生、新中国联邦站在一起，并对郭先生致以由衷的感谢！妮可说，文贵先生也很感谢所有的观众和听众们！我们新中国联邦人和美国人站在一起，帮助美国重新伟大！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





