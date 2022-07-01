BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

One World Government | Making Sense of the Madness
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
1549 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
77 views • July 01, 2022

What’s going on in Europe? What are military forces up to?


Sean Morgan reports on the escalation of military forces in European countries.


In this episode of MSOM, Katherine Watt presents her research into the legal framework that led to the "Plandemic," as well as how it could play out in the future.


See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3ydjaZi


Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/  to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!

Keywords
militarygovernmentlegalpandemiceuropeeuropeaneuropean countriescoronaone worldframeworkmilitary forcescoronaviruscovidplandemicsean morganalexandra brucemsommaking sense of the madnesskatherine watt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy