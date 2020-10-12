PART 1 EVIL PEOPLE, CHINA, ILLUMINATI, NWO, CFR, FREE MASON'S AND REPLACING THEM WITH GOOD!

We "America", Ohio must be very Good! Very Honest, good, moral people. To be Jesus hands, feet, body on this earth. Use the Gospel for protection. The very power of God's sword, spirit, word.

Isaiah 27:1 1599 Geneva Bible

27 A prophecy against the kingdom of Satan. 2 And of the joy of the Church for their deliverance.

1 In that [a]day the Lord with his sore and great and mighty [b]sword shall visit Leviathan, that piercing serpent, even Leviathan, that crooked serpent, and he shall slay the dragon that is in the sea.

Footnotes Jesus Christ died on the cross paid the price for our sins he slew the Red Dragon.

Isaiah 27:1 At the time appointed.

Isaiah 27:1 That is, by his mighty power, and by his word. He prophesieth here of the destruction of Satan and his kingdom under the name of Leviathan, Assyria, and Egypt.

THE American Revolution. The King wanted men to FEAR HIM! The Americans were obeying Jesus Christ, their only King. "The living eternal internal word written in their minds and hearts. They cut out the King of England! See scripture Matthew 5:27-28. Cut it out, off. The hand that feeds you, (the hand that feeds you is Leadership!) Yes, cut it off if it causes you to sin. Trust, put your faith in Jesus Christ that he will be there to lead you guide you.

God, who is good, moral, honest, innocent, clean, Holy and Pure, Created The Institution, the administration, the necessity, the need for Government. God created government, ordained it to anoint it to punish bad people! God put the government on Jesus shoulders. Government is Jesus Christ responsibility: to keep God's children, saints, all good honest people safe from bad people.

You have to believe in Jesus Christ!

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American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ