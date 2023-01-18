Create New Account
Global Abundance Is Here
Jim takes us on a tour of the Freedom Farm Academy headquarters at Galts Landing. He shows us how we can bring about joy, peace and abundance on a global level. This is how we fix all of the worlds problems, getting back to nature.

If you or anyone you know wants to invest in a business that will help bring this to more people, send us an email - [email protected]

