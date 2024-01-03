Create New Account
Documentary "Next Dose III - Do we still need more proof?"
Documentary "Next Dose III - Do we still need more proof?" by Guillaume Bousquières et Sébastien Iozzia, France.

It first explores under microscope the probable biological effects of injections in human blood, in particular the unusual agglomeration of white blood cells, and in the second part focuses on microtechnology and other structures observed in the blood of vaccinated people.


Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/


Collaborate with Next Dose:


https://www.nextdose.fr/en/videos-next-dose-3-do-we-still-need-proof/

Keywords
sciencejose luis sevillanola quinta columnaricardo delgadographene oxide

