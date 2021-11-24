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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 11/23/21
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30 views • November 24, 2021
Steffen Rowe takes you down a rabbit hole yet again with a mouth dropping video that will leave you running for the hills with your pitchfork to your child’s school library to see, what are your children being taught from their educators? When you thought Pfizer couldn’t stoop any lower, they turn on our innocent children? Steffen will explore more what Kimberly Ann Goguen has revoked in more detail.
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