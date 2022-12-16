TIKTOK Star suffers VAXX induced CANCER, LUNG COLLAPSE and a STROKE

She was pretty before the botox, implants and other injections. Don't know why she did that to herself.

###

Lung Cancer, Removal of 40% of Left Lung, ICU, Lungs Collapsed 2x's, Stroke

Husband is a vaccine pusher. He helped give his wife cancer. Will he ever accept that fact when the truth comes out?

https://t.me/covidbc/7766

tiktok. com/@hildaspain

Mirrored - bootcamp

