TIKTOK Star suffers VAXX induced CANCER, LUNG COLLAPSE and a STROKE
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago |
She was pretty before the botox, implants and other injections. Don't know why she did that to herself.

Lung Cancer, Removal of 40% of Left Lung, ICU, Lungs Collapsed 2x's, Stroke
Husband is a vaccine pusher. He helped give his wife cancer. Will he ever accept that fact when the truth comes out?
https://t.me/covidbc/7766
tiktok. com/@hildaspain

Mirrored - bootcamp

