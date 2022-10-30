MTG | Numerous Death Threats, the 6th SWAT INVASION & why the Left wants her dead.

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The Democrats have declared war on women and children, backed entirely by the Biden regime’s weaponized FBI and DOJ. But on January 3rd, accountability is coming.
Visit TheBidenPurge.com to learn more.
@realMarjorieGreene