Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hamilton Ontario Schools Are Forcing Kids To Wear Masks in December 2022 Even Though COVID is Over
44 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published a day ago |
Donate

There never was a Pandemic. There is NO COVID. There is NO Threat to Public Safety. There is NO REASON to panic, yet people are still REALLY believing what the CBC has to say on this issue and thus, your kids will be wearing face-diapers again, and you WON'T do anything about it!

Kevin J. Johnston

www.KevinJJohnston.ca

Keywords
communismhivmasksontariocovid19coviddougfordheartattackmonkeypox

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket