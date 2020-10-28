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8 Predictions According to the World Economic Forum
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93 views • October 28, 2020
In this video I give my comments on the World Economic Forum's "8 Predictions for 2030".
For more content, visit my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
REFERENCE LINKS:
C4: COVID Climate Change Crossover
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnNQd6FEXZ9G/
First Comes COVID, Then Comes Climate Change:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/10/first-comes-covid-then-comes-climate-change-3733792.html
For more content, visit my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
REFERENCE LINKS:
C4: COVID Climate Change Crossover
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnNQd6FEXZ9G/
First Comes COVID, Then Comes Climate Change:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/10/first-comes-covid-then-comes-climate-change-3733792.html
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