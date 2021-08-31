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BOOSTER BONANZA
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680 views • August 31, 2021
BOOSTER BONANZA
The boosters have arrived despite a lack of data to support their use. With Delta surging among the vaccinated, the White House stepped out ahead of health officials, to announce the intent to add yet another shot to the Covid vaccine schedule.
#Vaccine #Covid #BoosterBonanza #CDC #FDA #FullyVaccinated #GreenPass #ThreeShot #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 31, 2021
The boosters have arrived despite a lack of data to support their use. With Delta surging among the vaccinated, the White House stepped out ahead of health officials, to announce the intent to add yet another shot to the Covid vaccine schedule.
#Vaccine #Covid #BoosterBonanza #CDC #FDA #FullyVaccinated #GreenPass #ThreeShot #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 31, 2021
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