CID, Outside Opposition , how controlled information distribution works

In this discussion, Mike is talking about the information he receives from someone named Tommy, who provides him with insights into how controlled information distribution works. According to Mike, Tommy observes other content creators, their specific titles, discussions, and content, highlighting instances where they may be referencing or echoing Mike's ideas. This suggests that there might be a coordinated effort or controlled narrative in information dissemination.





Mike distinguishes between mainstream media, controlled opposition (like Joe Rogan), and what he considers "outside opposition," placing himself in the latter category. He expresses frustration about not being given a chance to grow on certain platforms and acknowledges the challenges faced by those outside the mainstream narrative.





The key points include discussions about controlled information distribution, the role of specific content creators, frustration with limited growth opportunities on certain platforms, and the distinction between mainstream, controlled opposition, and outside opposition narratives.





