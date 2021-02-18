Joe Biden Brags of Building the Most Extensive VOTER FRAUD Scheme in History

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The left brazenly brags about stealing your country, and proud of it. Like a dare to try to ever get it back. So is it dementia, or a scripted line to make you feel hopeless and helpless. I'm afraid they under estimate "We The People." We are awake, we are reclaiming the gift given us by God, our Founding Fathers, and those who have Died In Battle, to guarantee, our freedom.