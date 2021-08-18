Space Force Col Matt Lohmeier, Punished After Denouncing Marxism, to Leave Military

The Space Force officer who was removed from his command post for condemning Marxism and critical race theory is leaving the military. Full interview available at www.Epoch.tv



Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier told The Epoch Times’ “American Thought Leaders” that his last day in the service will be Sept. 1.



“I wrote a letter to then-Acting Secretary of the Air Force explaining certain circumstances, which I don’t plan to make public, but also requesting an early retirement, and a separation honorably from the service,” he said. “And they’ve denied me an early retirement, but agreed that they would separate me. And so my family and I have decided that that’s the best course of action for us right now, given the circumstances.”



“I believe I’m able to continue serving my country outside of the service and out of uniform, perhaps in a better way than I was able to, given the circumstances, in uniform at the moment,” he added.



Lohmeier published a book warning about the spread of Marxism and critical race theory in the military and was on the podcast promoting the book.



Lohmeier told The Epoch Times that neither his book nor the remarks were politically partisan.



“It’s not politically partisan to expose Marxist ideology where it exists and to talk about critical race theory, that should be something we’re unitedly standing against,” he said.



He also said he attempted before writing the book to utilize internal mechanisms that let service members lodge complaints, but to no avail.



The Space Force and the Air Force did not respond to requests for comment.