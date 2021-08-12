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WOW! Airline Pilot Goes Public as United Airlines Goes Full Commie, Terminating 'Unvaxxed'
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871 views • August 12, 2021
Joshua Yoder is an American Airlines pilot, who publicly condemned United Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association as 68,000 employees are going to be forced to take the jab or be out of a job.
Yoder applauded the position of American Airlines leadership, highlighting the welcoming work environment, humane treatment of employees at American.
Stew Peters is personally begging listeners to take action, and the time to act is now. Peters said, "It's past time our voices be heard".
The emails that Stew promised to provide are:
United Airlines CEO: [email protected]
Puke Todd Insler: [email protected]
Doug Parker (American Airlines CEO, doing the right thing): [email protected]
American Airlines Union: [email protected]
Find ALL exclusive content at: www.StewPeters.tv
Yoder applauded the position of American Airlines leadership, highlighting the welcoming work environment, humane treatment of employees at American.
Stew Peters is personally begging listeners to take action, and the time to act is now. Peters said, "It's past time our voices be heard".
The emails that Stew promised to provide are:
United Airlines CEO: [email protected]
Puke Todd Insler: [email protected]
Doug Parker (American Airlines CEO, doing the right thing): [email protected]
American Airlines Union: [email protected]
Find ALL exclusive content at: www.StewPeters.tv
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