Do What God Says To Do

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sometimes God directs us in ways we do not want to go. But if we are to be followers of our Lord Jesus Christ, we must follow the leading of His Holy Spirit wherever He leads, regardless of our own personal desires and inclinations.
He is the Good Shepherd and will always be with us, wherever He leads us. So there is no need to pause or be fearful. Trust Him. Follow Him, wherever He leads.
Pastor Kemble grew up in a church that sang the old hymns, and one of his favorite hymns (among many) is Wherever He Leads I’ll God by B. B. McKinney. Words below . . .
Take up thy cross and follow Me
I heard my Master say
I gave My life to ransom thee
Surrender your all today
Chorus
Wherever He leads I’ll go
Wherever He leads I’ll go
I’ll follow my Christ who loves me so
Wherever He leads I’ll go
He drew me closer to His side
I sought His will to know
And in that will I now abide
Wherever He leads I’ll go
It may be through the shadows dim
Or o’er the stormy sea
I take my cross and follow Him
Wherever He leadeth me
My heart my life my all I bring
To Christ who loves me so
He is my Master Lord and King
Wherever He leads I’ll go
Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.
Visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org
If God has blessed you in some way through this ministry, your financial support would be most welcome, and would be greatly appreciated. We cannot do what we do without the faithful support of God’s people. Thank you, and God bless you!
Capac Bible Church
Post Office Box 154
Capac, Michigan 48014
Check out our platforms:
https://youtube.com/@CapacBibleChurch
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cbc154/home
https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5
https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch
https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714
https://gab.com/CapacBibleChurch
https://capacbible.blogspot.com
“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14