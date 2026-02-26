Do What God Says To Do

Sometimes God directs us in ways we do not want to go. But if we are to be followers of our Lord Jesus Christ, we must follow the leading of His Holy Spirit wherever He leads, regardless of our own personal desires and inclinations.





He is the Good Shepherd and will always be with us, wherever He leads us. So there is no need to pause or be fearful. Trust Him. Follow Him, wherever He leads.





Pastor Kemble grew up in a church that sang the old hymns, and one of his favorite hymns (among many) is Wherever He Leads I’ll God by B. B. McKinney. Words below . . .





Take up thy cross and follow Me

I heard my Master say

I gave My life to ransom thee

Surrender your all today





Chorus

Wherever He leads I’ll go

Wherever He leads I’ll go

I’ll follow my Christ who loves me so

Wherever He leads I’ll go





He drew me closer to His side

I sought His will to know

And in that will I now abide

Wherever He leads I’ll go





It may be through the shadows dim

Or o’er the stormy sea

I take my cross and follow Him

Wherever He leadeth me





My heart my life my all I bring

To Christ who loves me so

He is my Master Lord and King

Wherever He leads I’ll go









Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.





Visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org





If God has blessed you in some way through this ministry, your financial support would be most welcome, and would be greatly appreciated. We cannot do what we do without the faithful support of God’s people. Thank you, and God bless you!





Capac Bible Church

Post Office Box 154

Capac, Michigan 48014





Check out our platforms:

https://youtube.com/@CapacBibleChurch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cbc154/home

https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5

https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714

https://gab.com/CapacBibleChurch

https://capacbible.blogspot.com





“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1





“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14