Clown World #49: Elon’s 3 Musketeers & His Twitter Bull-Shitter Censorship House Of Cards...
Golgotha's144,000
Published 20 hours ago

   Elon Musk is talking out of both sides of his mouth as usual because he will need the elite's one day to bale out his 3 Musketeers of Tesla Climate Whores; Space-X Tower of Babel Bores & Nura-Link's Mental Midget Madness of A.I. destruction.

censorshipspace xaiteslaelon muskneuralinkclown world

