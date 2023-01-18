Create New Account
What does the Bible REALLY have to say about the 'Blessed Hope'? (Part 1)
Brenda Weltner
Published 19 hours ago |

Are all the 'usual rapture' verses really talking about the rapture...or something else? 1 Thessalonians 4:https://youtu.be/usIeDeA7Bes 2 Thessalonians 2: https://youtu.be/lg1952bYgNo 1 Corinthians 15: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ByMew62LSQybmBTnUlXGFMQxMWOm9U_3/view?usp=share_link Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing

Keywords
rapturerevelationeschatologyblessed hopeberean

