Top three USA politicians for 2022

Let's go Brandon is the "elected" president. If something happens to him, Kamala Harris runs the country. If something happens to her, Nancy Pelosi runs the country.
Here is a video showcasing their cognitive abilities, as well as their ability to speak to citizens in a coherent and intelligent way.
Lord help us...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.